Aryan Khan Arrest | NCB Raid to Deflect Attention From Mundra Drug Bust: Cong
The party questioned the Prime Minister and Home Minister's silence over the drug seiure at a port in Gujarat.
One day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out its first-ever raid of a cruise ship and recovered drugs from the vessel, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed accused the agency of "arresting small fish" while remaining mum about the massive heroin seizure at Gujarat's Adani-owned Mundra port.
The NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship and found that the people aboard had been consuming drugs. The bureau detained eight people in connection with the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
In a tweet, Mohamed said that the NCB was "completely mum" about the recent raid at Gujarat's Mundra port, where nearly 3,000 kilos of heroin was seized from two shipping containers. She asked why the NCB was "protecting the kingpins of the organised Drug Cartel."
As per NDTV , the Congress spokesperson said, "They catch some people here and there so that media will show that case, divert the attention. But I want you all to write about Mundra port. Why is it not being investigated? What is happening there? Why is it being ignored?"
Nearly 3000 kilogram of Heroine Seized
On 15 September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.22 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 2,000 crore at Gujarat's Mundra port. Reportedly, the consignment originated from Afghanistan and was shipped to Mundra from the Bandar Abbas Port in Iran.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the Prime Minister and Home Minister's silence on the drug bust, especially when it came from their home state. She also added that the Centre had not filled the Director-General's position at the NCB for a year and a half.
The Hindu reported that the DRI was pursuing leads in the Mundra port case and had so far, arrested ten people, including six Afghan nationals and an Uzbek woman. Of the six arrested, two Afghan nationals had been picked up in Shimla two days ago.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Hindu)
