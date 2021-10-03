ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai: NCB Busts 'Rave Party' On Board Goa-Bound Cruise

Reports say several have been detained following the raids.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, 2 October, raided a passenger cruise ship and reportedly busted a ‘rave party’ onboard. According to PTI, a senior official has said that drugs were being used, at the party.

PTI also reported that the ship was near Mumbai, and bound for Goa with hundreds of passengers on board.

Further the official informed PTI that the NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches after receiving a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship.

Meanwhile, NDTV has cited sources as saying that several people have been detained following the raid.

Also Read

Actors Among 22 Held After Maharashtra Rave Party Busted: Report

Actors Among 22 Held After Maharashtra Rave Party Busted: Report

According to reports from Saturday evening, no passenger was reportedly allowed to disembark from the cruise while the probe was underway.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read

If You Thought Ketamine Was Only About Rave Parties, Think Again

If You Thought Ketamine Was Only About Rave Parties, Think Again

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT