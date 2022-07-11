Agnipath Scheme: Cong's Tewari Refuses to Sign Oppn's Letter Seeking Withdrawal

Congress leader Manish Tewari as part of the Consultative Committee on Defence did not sign a statement by six opposition MPs on Monday, seeking withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

The hand-written note by the six opposition MPs – Shaktisinh Gohil, Rajani Patil (both Congress), Supriya Sule (NCP), Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay (both TMC) and AD Singh (RJD) – was presented to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after he made a presentation before the members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence.

The government had given a presentation to the members of the panel, which was chaired by Singh, and the three service chiefs attended the same along with the defence secretary.