Gujarat Congress Leaders Raju Parmar, Naresh Raval Resign; To Join BJP
The Gujarat Assembly elections are expected to be held in December this year.
Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Raval on Thursday, 4 August, resigned from the party's primary membership along with all other party posts.
In a major setback to Congress before the polls, both the leaders announced on Wednesday, 3 August, that they will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 17 August.
“I and Raju Parmar have decided to resign from Congress. We will join BJP at a function on 17 August. Many of our supporters will also join the BJP on that day.”Naresh Raval
Parmar, a prominent Dalit leader and former Congress’s Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, said on Wednesday that he will talk about his future plans in a joint press conference.
‘Many Bitter Experiences in the Party’: Raval
Raval, who was a Minister of State for Home in the Congress government led by CM Chimanbhai Patel, had earlier expressed feeling betrayed by his colleagues.
He added that there were several “bitter experiences” due to which he chose to leave Congress. He said,
“I had many bitter experiences in the party in the last ten years. The party now lacks teamwork. Leaders make decisions without any internal discussion and make others feel inferior. I also experienced betrayal.”
The Gujarat Assembly elections are expected to be held in December this year.
(With inputs from PTI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.