‘New BJP’ Under Modi: The Unique Rise of World’s ‘Largest Political Party’

(This is an edited excerpt from ‘The Architect of the New BJP - How Narendra Modi Transformed The Party’, by Ajay Singh, the Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind. It is the first book to offer a deep insight into the organisational skills of Narendra Modi and features exclusive interviews with many leaders and party workers.)



A perfect alignment between the party and the government was the sine qua non for the future growth of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the past, the BJP’s experience with mass mobilisation had been different. Its biggest mass mobilisation happened when LK Advani launched his Rath Yatra in 1990 to Ayodhya, on the issue of the Ram temple. Yet, that mobilisation did not have inclusive features in it…

…Modi’s experiments were different in nature. At the national level, that model was unveiled for the first time when he launched a massive mobilisation campaign to collect agricultural tools for building the Statue of Unity near the site of the Narmada dam in Gujarat in 2013. The project to build a giant statue of India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, taller than the Statue of Liberty in the United States, was more a profound political statement than a whimsical endeavour. Modi, though not on the national stage then, mobilised not only the party cadre but also an army of his sympathisers around the nation to collect agricultural implements that would be melted to build the 182-metre-tall statue. It was promised that the contribution of over 5 lakh villages would be noted in a time capsule to be placed at the site for future records.