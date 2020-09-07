Cong Announces Panels for UP Polls, ‘Dissident’ Leaders Left Out

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is now in-charge of the Congress party in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has started forming teams two years ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, reported NDTV. Senior leader Salman Khurshid, who had been upset with the letter written by 23 Congress leaders seeking an overhaul of the party, will reportedly preside over a team that will be responsible for drawing up the manifesto for the elections.

Incidentally, Congress leaders, such as Jitin Prasad and Raj Babbar, who had signed a “dissident” letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, did not find a mention in the new committees. Leaders like Nirmal Khatree and Naseeb Pathan, who rejected the letter, however, according to NDTV, have been allotted places in the committees.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was pronounced in charge of UP, months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, wants the party to “put its best foot forward in 2022,” reported The Indian Express, citing Congress leaders.