‘Not About Post, It’s About Country’: Sibal Tweets After CWC Meet

The row erupted over remarks being attributed to Rahul Gandhi alleging that the signatories of the letter "colluded" with the BJP.

In response, Sibal had tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP'... Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party... Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt... Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue... Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!"

However, Sibal later deleted his tweet and put out a clarification saying, "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet."