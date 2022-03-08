CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP for Ruckus During West Bengal Assembly Session

BJP MLAs on Monday staged a protest in the Assembly alleging violence in the recent civic polls, leading to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tabling his inaugural speech instead of delivering it.

Photos of the incident showed the governor pleading with the MLAs, who had surrounded the speaker’s podium in protest, to allow the proceedings to begin.

Banerjee had met Dhankhar on Monday at Raj Bhavan and claimed that the protest may be “pre-planned.”

“What BJP did today in the assembly is a shame for democracy. It is unprecedented. The saffron party wanted to create a constitutional crisis. We requested the governor to read at least one line from his speech and table it in the House. He kept our request. We are thankful to him,” reported PTI, quoting Banerjee.