Naidu & Stalin Push for More Kids: Is South Being Punished for Good Governance?

"We are considering incentivising families with more children to encourage couples to expand their families," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on 19 October. Two days later, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin spoke about the potential reduction of South India’s share in parliamentary seats due to lower population growth rates: “Why not aim for 16 children?”

The remarks by TDP's Naidu and DMK's Stalin—key constituents of the NDA and INDIA bloc respectively— were made within a span of 48 hours.