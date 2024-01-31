Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: High Court To Hear Petition Seeking Fresh Elections

In 2022, Masih was reportedly nominated as a councillor to the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House.

He was appointed as a presiding officer for the Chandigarh mayoral election, which was supposed to be conducted on 18 January but was postponed after Masih reportedly fell ill.

Refuting allegations that the votes were tampered with, Masih told ANI, “A total of 36 votes were cast. When we were issuing the ballot papers, a few AAP and Congress Councillors were concerned that the papers had spots and marks – so, they asked me to change around 11 ballot papers.”

“I honoured their request and kept the ballot papers in question on the side and issued them fresh ballot papers," he added.