BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Amid Allegations of 'Fraud' By Opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Sonkar became the new Mayor of Chandigarh after the party won the Mayoral election on Tuesday, 30 January. Sonkar got 16 votes against Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Tita, who got 12 votes.

Eight votes, however, were declared invalid, following which Opposition leaders levelled allegation of rigging.

"Whatever we saw during the Chandigarh mayor election that is not only unconstitutional but was treason," AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha said.