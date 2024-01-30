BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Amid Allegations of 'Fraud' By Opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Sonkar became the new Mayor of Chandigarh after the party won the Mayoral election on Tuesday, 30 January. Sonkar got 16 votes against Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Tita, who got 12 votes.
Eight votes, however, were declared invalid, following which Opposition leaders levelled allegation of rigging.
"Whatever we saw during the Chandigarh mayor election that is not only unconstitutional but was treason," AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha said.
As Sonkar was announced as the winner, protests broke out against presiding authority Anil Masih.
The newly elected Mayor, however, refuted the claims.
"Levelling allegations is their (AAP-Congress) job. Wherever they don't have their way, they level allegations," news agency ANI quoted him as saying. "Everything is on camera. But when they couldn't digest their defeat, they created this atmosphere and started blaming us," Sonkar added.
Here's What Happened
The polling process, held in Chandigarh in the presence of Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh started at 10 am. BJP MP Kirron Kher, an ex-officio member of the house, cast her vote first.
A total of 36 votes were polled. While the AAP and Congress together had 20 votes, the BJP had 16 votes, including one from the ex-officio member Kher.
In videos, which surfaced after the polling, Presiding Officer Masih was seen leaving the house with rejected votes without showing them to the Councillor agent.
Why Are the Mayoral Polls Important?
The Chandigarh Mayor polls were considered as the first significant electoral battle between BJP and the Opposition's INDIA bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress and AAP announced a pre-poll alliance. Initially scheduled to be held on 18 January, the election was postponed to 6 February after the presiding officer took ill. Opposition Councillors then moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court over the delay in polling, following which, the court directed the elections to be held on 30 January.
