Can Uddhav Thackeray's Tie-Up With Prakash Ambedkar Change Political Equations?

Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA cannot be called natural allies. Shiv Sena projects itself as a hardline Hindutva party, which was reiterated by its leaders multiple times on the stage of the party’s Dussehra rally in October.

“The core of the Dalit politics in Maharashtra is strongly anti-Hindutva,” Ajinkya Gaikwad, who teaches political science at Mumbai's SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce, told The Quint. He said that even the supporters of Ramdas Athawale share anti-Hindutva, anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posts and memes on social media, forgetting who their leader is in alliance with. Ambedkar, on the other hand, is known for being fiercely anti-Hindutva and committed to his grandfather, B R Ambedkar’s ideology.

Ambedkar has criticised Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on multiple occasions in the past as their positions throughout the 1980s and 1990s were opposed to each other. For example, the senior Thackeray was against changing Marathwada University’s name to BR Ambedkar’s. He used this issue to inflame the passions of Savarnas against the Dalit community throughout the 1980s, which resulted in violence on many occasions. It is said that Shiv Sena managed to establish itself in the Marathwada region riding on this issue. (The name was finally expanded to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in 1994 after 17 years' struggle.)