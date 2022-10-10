Shiv Sena Factions Get New Names: Thackeray’s New Symbol a ‘Flaming Torch'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, 10 October, took a decision over the two Shiv Sena factions and announced that the Uddhav Thackeray faction will now be known as 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray', with its new party symbol as the 'flaming torch', while the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be called 'Balasahebachi Shiv Sena' (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena).

The ECI had earlier frozen the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol and temporarily forbade both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions to use the party name for the upcoming bypolls in Andheri East.

What options had the two factions given? What is their new symbol? Here are the latest developments.