'Khara Gaddar Kon?': Uddhav Stands Firm on Inclusive Hindutva in Dusshera Rally

"The Raavana this year is different; he changes with time. He had only 10 heads so far, now how many does he have?" asked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray while addressing a crowd of thousands of supporters at Mumbai's Shivaji Park at the party's annual 'Dasra Melava' on Wednesday, 5 October.

As the crowd responded with "50 heads," Uddhav said that this year's Raavana had 50 'khokas' (a slang used for crore) instead of heads, and dubbed him as 'khokasur' and 'dhokasur', referring to the claims of Eknath Shinde and his supporters being given Rs 50 crores by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to break the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in June this year.

As he arrived on the stage, Uddhav first knelt before the crowd with the support of those around him, indicating his ongoing recovery from his spinal cord surgery that he claims was used by Shinde to "backstab" him.