Manglaur Bypoll: 'Beaten With Lathis' Say Muslims, Allege Voter Suppression

Voting for the by-elections in Uttarakhand's Manglaur Assembly constituency began early in the morning in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Wednesday, 10 July. Locals alleged that at around 8:30 am, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers stalled the voting and beat Muslims with lathis to prevent them from voting.

This incident took place in booth 53-54 in the Libberheri village. Voting had taken place for Manglaur and Badrinath assembly constituencies.

Locals allege that when about 15 people belonging to the Muslim and Dalit communities went to vote in the morning, four BJP workers came with Kattas (country-made pistols) on the other side of the road.

"They injured four Muslims with sticks and lathis, the BJP workers did not let them and others vote. They were shouting at people standing in the queue, all in the presence of the police," Qadir Khan, a resident of Manglaur present at the scene, told The Quint.