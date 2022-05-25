By-Elections to 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly Seats on 23 June: EC

The Election Commission said on Wednesday, 25 May, that by-elections to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats across six states will be conducted on 23 June.

The three Lok Sabha seats are Azamgarh and Rampur in UP – which were recently vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan, respectively, after winning the Assembly elections – and Sangrur in Punjab – which was vacated by Bhagwant Mann when he became the state chief minister after AAP's win in the Assembly elections.