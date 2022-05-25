ADVERTISEMENT

By-Elections to 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly Seats on 23 June: EC

Counting of votes for bypolls will be held on 26 June.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
By-Elections to 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly Seats on 23 June: EC
i

The Election Commission said on Wednesday, 25 May, that by-elections to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats across six states will be conducted on 23 June.

The three Lok Sabha seats are Azamgarh and Rampur in UP – which were recently vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan, respectively, after winning the Assembly elections – and Sangrur in Punjab – which was vacated by Bhagwant Mann when he became the state chief minister after AAP's win in the Assembly elections.

The poll body said in a statement that the notification for the bypolls will be issued on 20 May and the counting of votes will be held on 26 June.
Also Read

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha Seats on 10 June: Election Commission of India

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha Seats on 10 June: Election Commission of India
ADVERTISEMENT

The seven vacant Assembly seats where by-election will be held are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura.

The Rajinder Nagar seat was vacated by Raghav Chadha of the AAP who became a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab recently.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read

Despite Poll Victory, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha Tally Is Likely to Drop

Despite Poll Victory, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha Tally Is Likely to Drop

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×