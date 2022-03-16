AAP's Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath as Punjab CM Today in Bhagat Singh's Village
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders will also take part in the swearing-in ceremony.
Punjab Chief Minister-Elect Bhagwant Mann will take oath on Wednesday, 16 March, at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will also take part in the swearing-in ceremony.
The AAP recorded a thumping win in the Assembly polls by winning 92 of the 117 seats. The Congress party could only win 18 seats, a massive decline from 77 it had won in 2017, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could manage only three seats. Mann won from Dhuri by a margin of over 58,000 votes.
"On March 16, in Bhagat Singh's Khatkar Kalan, not just Bhagwant Mann will take the oath and become CM, but along with me all three crore people of Punjab will also become CM. Together we will make Shaheed Bhagat Singh's Rangla Punjab," Mann said in a video message.
Meanwhile, AAP Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha said, "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 cr Punjabis will together be sworn in as CM along with Bhagwant Mann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar (sic)."
3 Lakh Attendees Expected at the Event
Mann also urged men to wear Bhagat Singh's trademark 'basanti' (yellow) turbans and women to wear basanti 'dupattas'.
Around three lakh attendees are expected at the event. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the ceremony.
According to NDTV, around 10,000 security personnel, including Inspector General and Senior Superintendent Police rank officers, have been deployed for the event.
A school holiday has also been declared by the district administration in-view of the huge crowd expected to gather at the swearing-in ceremony.
Earlier, Mann had also said that no government office will carry photographs of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar will be put up on the walls of all government offices.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.