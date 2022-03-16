AAP's Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath as Punjab CM Today in Bhagat Singh's Village

Punjab Chief Minister-Elect Bhagwant Mann will take oath on Wednesday, 16 March, at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will also take part in the swearing-in ceremony.

The AAP recorded a thumping win in the Assembly polls by winning 92 of the 117 seats. The Congress party could only win 18 seats, a massive decline from 77 it had won in 2017, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could manage only three seats. Mann won from Dhuri by a margin of over 58,000 votes.