Ahead of Assembly, SC Boost for Gehlot Over Merger of 6 BSP MLAs

The six BSP MLAs from Rajasthan who merged with the Congress government in the state, giving a boost to Ashok Gehlot’s numbers, will be able to take part in the trust vote as the Supreme Court refused to stall the merger on Thursday, 13 August.

The court said that it won’t interfere with the proceedings in the Rajasthan High Court that is already hearing the matter.

The former BSP legislators have already announced allegience to the Gehlot government and have said that they will vote for him in the trust vote.