Ramesh Bidhuri's Hate Speech Gets Him Poll Duty — Why No Action Against Him Yet?

In a year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had picked on the Opposition's use of “bad language,” his own party’s Ramesh Bidhuri has been rewarded with a key poll responsibility after shouting anti-Muslim remarks in the special Parliament session held earlier in September. This begs the question: Why has no action been taken against the BJP MP yet? Moreover, what action can be taken?

Bidhuri in Lok Sabha, had called BSP MP Danish Ali derogatory words on 21 September. Following the controversy, the BJP had issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri over his remarks.

However, on 27 September, Bidhuri was appointed as the party's election in-charge of the Tonk constituency in Rajasthan.