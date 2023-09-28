Ramesh Bidhuri Gets Key Poll Duty in Rajasthan Days After Making Communal Slurs

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri as its in-charge for Rajasthan's Tonk district ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
Details: This comes soon after Bidhuri sparked a controversy by directing communal slurs at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha during the special session of Parliament earlier this month.
What's noteworthy is that the Tonk district comprises of four Assembly constituencies out of which only one is held by the BJP. Here's a look at constituencies:
Deoli-Uniara: Harish Chandra Meena (Congress)
Niwai: Prashant Bairwa (Congress)
Tonk: Sachin Pilot (Congress)
Malpura: Kanhiya Lal (BJP)
The appointment of Bidhuri is significant as Tonk is considered Congress leader Sachin Pilot's area of influence. Gujjars and Muslims are present in sizable numbers in the district. Both Pilot and Bidhuri are Gujjars.
'Reward' for Bidhuri: Opposition Questions Appointment
Reacting to Bidhuri's appointment as Tonk in-charge, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said he has been "rewarded".
"Knew it! Rewarded for calling Muslim MP “Bhadwa” & “Katwa” in Lok Sabha. How does showcaused person be given new role by BJP? Narendra Modi ji - is this your Sneha Yatra for minorities, your love outreach?" Moitra posted in X.
Quoting Moitra's post, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’— yeh sab hai inka bakwaas (all of this is nonsense)."
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also said, "BJP rewards “hate”. Bidhuri rewarded for attacking Danish Ali (BSP) for the unspeakable words he used in the Special Session of Parliament. Made BJP incharge of Tonk District in Rajasthan Muslim population in Tonk 29.25%. Symbolises “hate” for political dividends!"