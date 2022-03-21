BJP Likely To Declare New Goa Chief Min Today; Sawant Top Contender for Post
The leaders will meet Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at 6 pm to stake claim for government formation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce the next chief minister of Goa after a legislature party meeting on Monday, 21 March, news agency PTI reported.
The party will also stake claim to form the government in the state, after the BJP secured 20 of the total 40 seats in the state's Assembly election held this year, winning a third consecutive term in Goa.
The party's central observers for Goa, union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan, who reached the coastal state earlier on Monday, are scheduled to hold a party meeting at 4 pm in Panaji to choose the next CM.
The BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the meeting.
They will then meet Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at 6 pm to stake claim for government formation.
Pramod Sawant Top Contender
Former Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant seems to be the top contender for the CM post, but faces a challenge from BJP MLA Vishwajeet Rane as well as Rajendra Arlekar, the current Governor of Himachal Pradesh.
Sawant had submitted his resignation to Governor Pillai at Raj Bhawan in Panaji on Saturday, 12 March, before the formation of a new government.
The swearing-in ceremony of Goa's new cabinet is likely to take place between 23 and 25 March. Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the BJP will be attending the event, PTI reported.
Sources told PTI that the name of the next CM will be declared by 5 pm on Monday.
(With inputs from PTI.)
