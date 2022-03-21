BJP Likely To Declare New Goa Chief Min Today; Sawant Top Contender for Post

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce the next chief minister of Goa after a legislature party meeting on Monday, 21 March, news agency PTI reported.

The party will also stake claim to form the government in the state, after the BJP secured 20 of the total 40 seats in the state's Assembly election held this year, winning a third consecutive term in Goa.

The party's central observers for Goa, union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan, who reached the coastal state earlier on Monday, are scheduled to hold a party meeting at 4 pm in Panaji to choose the next CM.

The BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the meeting.

They will then meet Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at 6 pm to stake claim for government formation.