Pramod Sawant, N Biren Singh Likely to Get 2nd Terms As Goa, Manipur CMs: Report

This comes after the two leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh, the current chief ministers of Goa and Manipur, are likely to get second terms in their respective states, according to reports. The oath-taking ceremony will be held after Holi.

This comes after the two leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, 16 March.

"Met Pramod Sawant and the team of BJP Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa's progress in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

"Met Shri N Biren Singh Ji and congratulated him on BJP's stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur," he also tweeted.

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 20 seats, and its ally, the MGP, won 2 seats – together crossing the majority mark. The Congress finished with 11 seats in the 40-seat Assembly, as per the Election Commission results declared on 10 March.

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections on the other hand, the BJP managed to win 32 seats in the 60-seat Assembly, while the Congress won five.

(With inputs from NDTV)

