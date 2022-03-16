Pramod Sawant, N Biren Singh Likely to Get 2nd Terms As Goa, Manipur CMs: Report

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 20 seats, and its ally, the MGP, won 2 seats – together crossing the majority mark. The Congress finished with 11 seats in the 40-seat Assembly, as per the Election Commission results declared on 10 March.

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections on the other hand, the BJP managed to win 32 seats in the 60-seat Assembly, while the Congress won five.