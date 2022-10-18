Bilkis Bano Case|Centre Cleared Release of Convicts, CBI Opposed: Gujarat Govt

Amid outrage over the early release, The Quint had reported that the advisory committee that backed the release and remission of the 11 convicts was replete with links to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 10-member committee, headed by Godhra Collector and District Magistrate Sujal Mayatra, which "unamiously" decided to push for the remission. The committee included two current BJP legislators, besides three other members of the saffron party.

The state government had cited a “unanimous” recommendation of the Jail Advisory Committee (JAC) to grant them remission on grounds of “good behaviour."

Meanwhile, two petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the remission -- one by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul and academician Roop Rekha Verma, and the other by TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Critics too had questioned whether the Union Home Ministry had approved the release and had pointed out that the current laws at both centre and state levels restrict the release of rape convicts or those sentenced to life imprisonment.