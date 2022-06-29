Four Bihar MLAs Quit Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, Join Lalu's RJD

In a jolt to Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), four out of five MLAs in Bihar have left the party and joined Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday, 29 June.

The AIMIM had made a major dent in Bihar’s political landscape, winning five seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections in November 2020.

The four MLAs who quit the AIMIM are:

Shahnawaz Alam: Jokihat (Araria district)

Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi: Bahadurganj (Kishanganj district)

Mohammad Izhar Asfi: Kochadhaman (Kishanganj district)

Syed Ruknuddin Ahmed: Baisi (Purnea District)

Following the victory, national president Asaduddin Owaisi hailed it a “win for the people for Seemanchal” and a vote for justice for the backward region.