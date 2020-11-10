Bihar Election Result: Owaisi’s AIMIM Makes a Dent in Seemanchal
AIMIM has won 2 seats and is leading on a few others. Its Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman won from Amour.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has won the Jokihat constituency in Araria district and is decisively placed to win Amour in Purnea district and Kochadhaman in Kishanganj district.
The contest for the Amour was more than just a constituency specific battle. At stake was the question – who will represent Seemanchal’s Muslims?
The contest here was between AIMIM state president Akhtarul Iman, Congress strongman and six-time MLA Abdul Jalil Mastan and BJP turned JD(U) leader Saba Zafar.
AIMIM’s Akhtarul Iman has taken a decisive lead in the seat, with Saba Zafar standing second and Abdul Jalil Mastan a distant third.
Amour witnessed a great deal of acrimony during the campaign with Mastan even threatening to “break the hands and legs” of AIMIM national president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The election was also a battle for supremacy within the Surjapuri community to which both Akhtarul Iman and Abdul Jalil Mastan belong.
Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj and Jokihat
The AIMIM is also set to win Kochadhaman, with its candidate Mohammad Izhar Asfi leading over sitting MLA Master Mujahid Alam of the Janata Dal (United). This was Akhtarul Iman’s seat in 2010 when he was in RJD.
At the time of writing this story, the AIMIM also had a lead in Bahadurganj seat in Kishanganj district and had already won the Jokihat in Araria district.
The contest in Jokihat is also an interesting one as the AIMIM and RJD have both put up Shahnawaz Alam and Sarfaraz Alam, who are the sons of former RJD leader Mohammad Taslimuddin. Taslimuddin, who died in 2017, was one of the strongest leaders Seemanchal has seen.
In Bahadurganj, AIMIM candidate Mohammad Izhar Nayeemi is running ahead of his nearest rival Lakhan Lal Pandit of the Vikassheel Insan Parishad.
Other than these four seats, AIMIM also gave a strong fight in the Baisi constituency.
This is an important comeback for the AIMIM which lost its deposits in all seats except one in 2015, which was its first foray into Bihar.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a number of rallies in Bihar and drew huge crowds, particularly in the Seemanchal region.
While a majority of AIMIM’s seats were in Seemanchal, it did put up candidates in other regions as well but its candidates there didn’t make much of an impact.
The AIMIM contested this election as part of the Grand Secular Democratic Front comprising Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Samajwadi Janata Dal (Democratic).
Other than AIMIM, only the BSP is likely to win some seats. In terms of vote share, the RLSP secured close to two percent votes, while the BSP got around 1.7 percent.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.