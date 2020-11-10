Bihar Election Result: Owaisi’s AIMIM Makes a Dent in Seemanchal

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has won the Jokihat constituency in Araria district and is decisively placed to win Amour in Purnea district and Kochadhaman in Kishanganj district.

The contest for the Amour was more than just a constituency specific battle. At stake was the question – who will represent Seemanchal’s Muslims?

The contest here was between AIMIM state president Akhtarul Iman, Congress strongman and six-time MLA Abdul Jalil Mastan and BJP turned JD(U) leader Saba Zafar.

AIMIM’s Akhtarul Iman has taken a decisive lead in the seat, with Saba Zafar standing second and Abdul Jalil Mastan a distant third.

Amour witnessed a great deal of acrimony during the campaign with Mastan even threatening to “break the hands and legs” of AIMIM national president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The election was also a battle for supremacy within the Surjapuri community to which both Akhtarul Iman and Abdul Jalil Mastan belong.