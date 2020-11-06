Bihar Elections Phase 3: Don’t Reduce Muslim Votes To Mere Numbers

The stakes are extremely high for the Muslim community in these elections and a major reason for this is the Citizenship Amendment Act. The highest number of protests against the CAA took place in Bihar, along with Maharashtra.

The fear of losing citizenship and right to an Assam-like NRC exercise is very palpable among Muslims, especially in the Seemanchal region, home to some of the poorest Muslims.

A large number of Muslims here are of Bengali origin and speak Surjapuri that said to be a mix between Koch Bengali and Maithli.

The area is also very near the border with Bangladesh and even Assam is barely 300 km away. So the combined effect of language, geographical location, religious discrimination and poverty makes the people extremely fearful of NRC. Hence the protests struck a cord here.

Owaisi Attacks Mahagathbandhan’s Silence

However, despite the CAA being such a big issue for Muslims here, the main aspirant for Muslim votes - the Mahagathbandhan - remained largely silent on it. No top leader, be it Tejashwi Yadav or Rahul Gandhi gave much importance to the CAA in their speeches.

This despite the fact that several functionaries of RJD and Congress were involved in the anti-CAA protests and its leaders like Meeran Haider and Ishrat Jahan respectively are also in jail for this reason.

This silence is constantly being flagged by Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM that has made inroads among the Muslims of Seemanchal after its victory in the Kishanganj bypoll last year.

"Our citizenship can be taken away but neither the RJD nor the Congress have uttered a word" Owaisi said in a number of his rallies.

Trouble for Nitish Kumar

The CAA issue is likely to cost Nitish Kumar and the Janata Dal (United) the most. The JD(U) is facing a great deal of flak for voting in favour of the Act and the party's candidates have had to face a great deal of pushback during their outreach towards Muslims.

Despite supporting the Act, Kumar did try to balance it by giving assurances that no one would be harmed and that no NRC will take place in Bihar. His government was also much less hostile towards anti-CAA protesters in comparison with the BJP ruled states.

Even many protest organisers admit that such large scale protests wouldn't have been possible had Nitish Kumar behaved like a BJP CM.

But despite this balancing act Kumar is likely to lose some of his Muslim support to the Mahagathbandhan and in some areas, AIMIM.