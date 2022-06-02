CM Nitish Kumar-Led Bihar Cabinet Gives Nod to Conduct Caste Census
Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said that the exercise would be completed by 23 February 2023.
A caste census in Bihar, which has long been demanded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was given approval by the state's cabinet on Thursday, 2 June, and will be concluded by February 2023.
Speaking to reporters, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said that a total budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore had been sanctioned for the exercise.
"The survey shall be completed by 23 February next year. Work will start no sooner than the notification is issued by the general administration department," Subhani said.
This comes after CM Kumar declared on 1 June that the state government would conduct a caste count in a set time frame.
Hailing Kumar's announcement, Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called it a "win" and demanded that the Centre financially support the survey, news agency ANI reported.
"It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. Central government should support it financially," he said.
The Janata Dal (United) and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal have maintained that a census along caste lines would help to implement policies to help the most downtrodden sections of society. The Centre, however, has repeatedly denied requests to conduct a caste census.
(With inputs from ANI.)
