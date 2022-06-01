'Caste-Based Count' Will Be Held in Set Time Frame in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar
Kumar clarified that it is a caste-based "count" rather than a "census" to avoid legal complications.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday, 1 June, that the state government will conduct a caste-based count in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decided before the final announcement.
Kumar clarified that his government is working on a caste-based "count" rather than a "census" to avoid legal complications, as per NDTV.
He added that the decision to hold a caste-based count was a unanimous decision. Kumar said, “In the meeting we unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be done in a set time frame. Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain.”
The chief minister's decision comes after the all-party meet regarding the issue in Patna.
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Hails Move
Hailing Kumar’s announcement, leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called it a ‘win’ and demanded the Centre to financially support the ‘survey,’ reported ANI.
He said, “It's a caste-based survey, not a census. It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. Central govt should support it financially.”
Tejashwi, who threatened to hold a march from Patna to Delhi in case the caste-based census is not conducted, said on Wednesday, that the survey is in the interest of the people of Bihar.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.