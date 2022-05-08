'Baseless': Tejashwi Yadav Retort to Prashant Kishor's Bihar Development Remark

Responding to poll strategist Prashant Kishor's statement blaming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for no development in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called it "baseless" which "doesn't merit an answer."

"Prashant Kishor's statement does not make any sense to even merit an answer. It is a baseless statement. I am not aware of his whereabouts, who is he? He has never been a factor in anything so far," Yadav told reporters, as quoted by news agency ANI.