Post-Poll Bengal on Edge: Vandalism, Intimidation, and a PA’s Killing

The surprising thing, according to the photographer, was that all of this happened in front of police and paramilitary personnel.

"Officials from Lalbazar and New Market police stations, as well as the CRPF, were present. They just stood and watched," he alleges. The Quint reached out to New Market Police for a comment but was not met with a response.

The next day, speaking to The Quint, locals said the razing was not communally targeted per se, and were rather political attacks on TMC party workers and property, adding that the blatant Hindutva expression in the minority areas, however, is meant to act as a "symbol of dominance".

Meat-shop owner Khurshid, whose forefathers have been selling meat in Hogg market since 1938, clarifies, "The shop [which was razed along with the TMC office] was not even licenced... like ours which are all legal, with the vendors paying a fee to the corporation. But the act has created a sense of fear and foreboding anyway. It felt like deliberate provocation."

More such incidents of vandalism of TMC offices by unknown persons were reported, including from Kolkata's Ruby area (as well as other locations that The Quint could not independently verify.)