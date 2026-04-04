'After NRC, Trans Act is Another Blow to Me and My Identity as an Assamese'

Lucky's Aadhaar says “Trans Man,” yet his voter card and land records still mark him as female. Updating those outdated documents demands a medical board certificate, a thing missing entirely in too many places. You are also stuck in the middle. You are constantly proving you belong to a particular identity, but the requirements keep getting changed by the State.

Out in the Brahmaputra valley, my trans and non-binary friends’ lives follow nearly identical paths. In a Muslim-majority village down in lower Assam, one queer activist said their grandmother was the only link to their citizenship.

When the chance came to file documents, though, their grandmother had already passed away. Years earlier, speaking openly about how gender made their family disown them, with no relative remained willing to sign a paper confirming their roots.

For weeks, they moved across waterlogged land, visiting far-off government buildings—only to learn their paperwork didn’t qualify.