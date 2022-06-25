'Oppn Didn't Consult Me': Mayawati Declares Support for NDA Prez Candidate Murmu

Murmu filed her nomination papers on Friday for the 18 July elections. A host of ruling party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda arrived at Parliament ahead of the nomination to endorse Murmu's application.

Murmu is up against Yashwant Sinha, a former Union minister, who is the Opposition's joint candidate for the polls.

If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal president and the second woman to occupy the post.