'He is Our Big Brother': Supporters Take to Delhi Streets Over Kejriwal's Arrest

These were the scenes that unfolded at around 11 am in the main road leading up to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi's ITO on Friday, 22 March, as hundreds of local party workers, and AAP ministers staged a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation with the excise policy case "without any evidence".

But, even before the protestors could reach the BJP office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, many were detained by the Delhi Police. Earlier in the day, the police had issued an advisory, saying the DDU Marg will remain closed, as well as imposed Section 144 to "maintain law and order" situation.