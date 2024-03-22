'He is Our Big Brother': Supporters Take to Delhi Streets Over Kejriwal's Arrest

"They [the Enforcement Directorate] have arrested our leader without any proof. Arvind Kejriwal ji is our big brother. We, the people of Delhi, are furious, which is why we are here on the streets today," Vinita Luthra, a homemaker based out of Rohini, told The Quint on Friday, 22 March.
A sea of yellow and blue posters. Multiple layers of barricades with security personnels. Vehicles stuck in traffic. A large number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters raising slogans who are subsequently detained and forced to sit inside buses.
These were the scenes that unfolded at around 11 am in the main road leading up to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi's ITO on Friday, 22 March, as hundreds of local party workers, and AAP ministers staged a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation with the excise policy case "without any evidence".
But, even before the protestors could reach the BJP office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, many were detained by the Delhi Police. Earlier in the day, the police had issued an advisory, saying the DDU Marg will remain closed, as well as imposed Section 144 to "maintain law and order" situation.
"This is nothing but dirty politics... mark my words, the people of India will respond to this while they vote in a few weeks...," Luthra warned.
'Modi, We Won't Allow Your Dictatorship,' Say Protestors
For close to three hours, AAP party workers sat on the roads and raised slogans even as the police and paramilitary personnel tried to pick them up and detain them. Women police personnel were also seen dragging female protesters. "Modi, teri tanashahi nahi chalegi (Modi, we won't allow your dictatorship)"; "Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhaare saath hain (Arvind Kejriwal, you continue your fight, we are with you)"; "Loktantra ki hatya mat karo... (Don't murder democracy)" – they chanted.
"What they have done is absolutely wrong. Modi ji is scared of losing the elections, which is why he is using central agencies to attack Opposition leaders like Kejriwal ji," said Luthra.
Another woman protestor told The Quint that she was "shocked" to see her leader get arrested.
“They have arrested a great leader, a great human being, and a great big brother who has always stood up against corruption. The BJP government is scared looking at the good work he has done for us in Delhi..."
Another local AAP worker from Chandni Chowk said that the arrest would "backfire" on the BJP.
“The arrest will only act in the party’s [AAP's] favour in the elections. It only goes on to show the dictatorial nature of the BJP... We are confident that Kejriwal ji will continue to act as the chief minister even if he is inside the jail. This will not stop him from taking care of all of us,” she added.
Drama That Unfolded at Night Led to the Outcry
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any interim protection.
The protests began soon after a team of the ED arrived at his residence in Delhi's Civil Lines on the evening of Thursday, 21 March. As the crowds erupted, security arrangements and deployment of force was increased across the national capital.
45-year-old Sithashran, a member of the AAP's OBC wing, questioned the timing of Kejriwal's arrest, adding that it marked the "murder of democracy."
"The Modi government is scared ever since the INDIA alliance was formed. Why are they arresting all the Opposition leaders? Why are they freezing the bank accounts of Opposition parties? It seems like the BJP wants to fight the elections by itself... This is a murder of democracy. If he is so corrupt, then why are people electing AAP again and again?"Sithashran to The Quint
Even as Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against his arrest on Thursday evening, he withdrew the petition the next day as it “clashed with the remand”, said his counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He added they will now approach a lower court.
'Kejriwal's Family Has Been Isolated,' Alleges AAP
Meanwhile, in a press conference on Friday morning, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi alleged that Kejriwal’s family has been “isolated”, “kept under house arrest”, and “not been allowed to meet anyone”.
Atishi also alleged that the arrest, weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, is a “political conspiracy”.
On the other hand, taking to X, Kejriwal's wife Sunita said, "Modiji got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything that he is Janardan. Jai Hind."
