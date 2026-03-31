Assam Polls See Spike in AI Hate Content: Main Targets - Muslims & Gaurav Gogoi

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In just three months leading up to the Assam Assembly elections, over 150 AI-generated posts were deployed across social media platforms, many of them targeting the Muslim community and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

The posts, which together garnered nearly 14 lakh views, were not confined to anonymous handles, says a report by Netherlands-based Foundation for Diaspora in Action for Human Rights and Democracy (DAHRD). The report analysed 8,635 posts (deduplicated) across X, Facebook and Instagram, and it has alleged that Gaurav Gogoi and the Muslim community have been subjected to a coordinated digital propaganda campaign in the run-up to the Assam elections.

According to the report, the campaign represents a significant escalation in the scale of the use of AI in manufacturing hate, fabricating evidence and influencing voter perceptions.

The AI content analysed ranged from:

Synthetic videos showing imagined border infiltration

AI-generated visuals reinforcing conspiracy theories about Muslims

Deepfake clips targeting political opponents, especially Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

The report identified a structured ecosystem where AI content is produced, amplified, and pushed into mass circulation, often reaching WhatsApp networks where traceability ends.