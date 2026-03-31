Assam's Barak Valley to See Bipolar Fight as BJP-Cong Muscle Out Other Parties

Assam's Barak Valley is quite distinct from the rest of the state in terms of religion and language. The demography of the valley is almost equally divided between Hindus and Muslims. Linguistically, the Bengali language, with over 80 percent speakers, remains dominant. Following delimitation, the region has also seen a change in the Assembly seats. This time, the seats are down to 13 from the previous 15. Along with seats, politics has also changed over the last 15 years in the valley.

In the 2016 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had drawn a blank in the region in the 2011 elections, dominated by securing eight seats, while Baddruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) gained three seats, emerging as the second-largest party with four seats, largely supported by Bengali Muslims.

The Congress, which dominated the valley in the 2011 elections, experienced a sharp decline of 10 seats, falling from 13 to three in 2016.