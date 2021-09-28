APS Deol's Promotion, Cabinet Expansion: What Drove Sidhu's Exit From Top Post?

In a move that sent shockwaves across the Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Tuesday, 28 September, stepped down as the president of the party's Punjab unit, merely days after his rival, Amarinder Singh, resigned from Punjab's chief ministerial post.

Amarinder Singh's exit had marked a triumph for Sidhu, who had also been touted as the probable chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

What, then, impelled Sidhu's resignation?

The Quint delves into the possible factors behind Sidhu's retirement from his post merely two months after his appointment in July.