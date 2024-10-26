What's Behind Rising Hindutva Tide in Himachal? A Civil Society Report Explains

A little background to the current situation are the protests that took centre stage in September against the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla.

Hindutva organisations demanded the mosque's demolition, citing illegal construction. In response to this, the Muslim community offered to demolish the unauthorised section voluntarily, in compliance with a court ruling.

However, tensions continued to rise and Hindutva groups advocated for the mosque's complete demolition.

The protests took a violent turn on September 11, with protesters clashing with police and attempting to breach barricades in Sanjauli.