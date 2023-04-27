Anand Mohan's Release: Nitish Kumar Puts Bihar Calculations Over National Pitch

They say that there are no permanent friends or permanent foes in politics. Only permanent interests.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seems to be a bit too familiar with that adage. Gangster-turned-politician and convicted killer Anand Mohan (out on parole) was attending the engagement of his son on 24 April when he received news about his release. Nitish Kumar was there, and so was Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The Patna High Court in 2007 had sentenced him to death for abetting the lynching of a Dalit District Magistrate, R Krishnaiah. A year later, the sentence was reduced to rigorous life imprisonment in 2008. The man in power was Nitish Kumar.