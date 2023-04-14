What's Cooking in Opposition? Why Nitish Kumar is at Centre of a New Experiment

A series of meetings among Opposition leaders has, once again, sparked speculation on the possibility of a broader anti-NDA coalition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This time the key figure in these meetings is Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar.

During his visit to Delhi this week, Kumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, with Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also present. Kumar also had a separate meeting with Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to sources, Kumar might be taking up the mission of broadening the Opposition alliance.

Then Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar also met Kharge, Gandhi and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. That meeting assumed significance as it came a few days after Pawar took a different stand from the Congress on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.