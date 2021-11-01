Akhilesh Yadav Says He Will Not Contest Next UP Assembly Polls: Report
Akhilesh Yadav also, however, said that his party’s alliance with RLD for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was final.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday, 1 November, was quoted by PTI as saying he would not be contesting the next Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections.
According to the report, Yadav, however, also said that his party’s alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the polls was final and seat-sharing was yet to be discussed.
On being asked about the chances of taking his uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) along in the elections, Yadav replied:
"I don't have any problem in this. He and his men will be given due honour."
Background
Assembly elections in UP are slated to be held in February and March 2022.
Last month, on 4 October, Yadav was detained by the UP Police from outside his residence in Lucknow where he was staging a sit-in protest after being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed on Sunday, 3 October. Following this, Yadav was reported to have said:
"Even the British did not commit such atrocities as much as the BJP government is doing on the farmers. The Minister of State for Home and the Deputy Chief Minister should resign. Rs 2 crore should be given to the farmers who have lost their lives. Their families should be given government jobs."
(With PTI inputs.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.