After Withdrawal, BTP MLAs Again Pledge Support to CM Ashok Gehlot

As the political crisis in Rajasthan continues, two MLAs from a regional party, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) on Saturday, 18 July, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and handed over their letters of support to him.

The party had previously been an ally, but announced last week that they had withdrawn support from the Congress-led government in the state.

"Both MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) announced their support to the government after meeting their state executive officials and discussing their demands," Gehlot wrote in his tweet, sharing photos with the MLAs.