MLA of Rajasthan Cong’s Ally BTP Alleges Intimidation

With Sachin Pilot rebelling against his own government in Rajasthan and later getting sacked as the deputy chief minister, two more MLAs from a regional party, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), withdrew support from the Congress on Tuesday, 14 July, NDTV reported.

In a video released, one of the BTP MLAs, Rajkumar Roat, alleged that police held him hostage and chased his car while he along with others was trying to leave Jaipur.

He alleged that his car key was also snatched by the police.

