ABP-CVoter Survey's Biggest Takeaway: AAP Is Harming Congress in 3 States

The first round of the ABP-CVoter survey for the upcoming Assembly elections has predicted the BJP could win four out of the five states going to polls early next year: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

In Punjab, the survey has predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party could fall just short of a majority.

Now several things could change between now and the elections, which are about five months away.

But even if one takes the survey at face value, the big picture is not so much the projected 4/5 score for the BJP. It is the survey's prediction that the AAP is causing serious harm to the Congress in three states and, as a result, nationally. According to the survey, AAP could end up defeating the Congress in Punjab and also playing spoiler in Uttarakhand and Goa.