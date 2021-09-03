ABP-CVoter Poll: AAP May Get 55 Seats in Punjab but There's a Bigger Story Here

The ABP-CVoter survey predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party may be within striking distance of a majority in Punjab, with a projected seat share of 51-57 seats. The halfway mark in Punjab is 59 seats.

According to the survey, the ruling Congress may be down to 38-46 seats, about half of its current tally. The SAD could get 16-24 seats, which is roughly in the same range as its current tally.

The sample size of the survey is over 13,000 respondents and it was carried out through August 2021.

A win in Punjab is important for AAP as it would be its first government outside of Delhi as well its first in a full-fledged state.

In terms of vote share, the survey predicts that the Congress could witness a decline of close to 10 percentage points, from 38.5 percent in 2017 to a projected 28.8 percent.

In contrast, AAP's vote share could increase from 23.7 percent to 35.1 percent.

The survey also predicts a decline in the SAD's vote share, from 25.2 percent in 2017 to the 2022 projection of 21.8 percent.