ABP-CVoter: BJP to See a Drop in Seats But Rise Past Majority Mark in UP Polls
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party+ is expected to see an increase of 65 seats, going from 48 in 2017 to 113 now.
The ABP-CVoter survey on Friday, 3 September, released its projections for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
As per the results of the survey:
The Bharatiya Janata Party+ is projected to see a significant drop of 62 seats from the 2017 results (325 seats), but will continue to remain well above the majority mark with 263 seats.
The BSP and INC, however, are projected to lose five and two seats respectively, going for from 19 to 14 and seven to five.
The others are likely to gain four seats, and go from four to eight.
WHAT ELSE DOES THE SURVEY INDICATE?
The projected range of seats for BJP+ is 259-267; for SP+ 109-117; BSP 12-16; INC 3-7; and others 6-10.
According to the survey, the preferred candidate in Uttar Pradesh, as of now, is the BJP’s Yogi Adityanath with 40.4% votes; followed by SP’s Akhilesh Yadav with 27.5% votes.
Meanwhile, BJP+ is projected to accrue 41.8% votes – a 0.4% increase from 2017 and SP is projected to accrue 30.2% – a 6.6% increase from 2017.
HOW DO RESPONDENTS FEEL?
The survey also consists of a few questions, the tabulated answers to which indicate:
As many as 45.3% respondents from UP were satisfied with the state government’s performance while 33.7% were not at all. Around 19.9% were satisfied to some extent and 1.1% couldn’t say.
43.6% respondents were also reportedly satisfied with the UP CM’s performance.
Meanwhile, 40.1% were satisfied with the work of Opposition leaders in the state.
As per ABP C-Voter, the sample size for this survey was around 44,436.
