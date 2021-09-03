ADVERTISEMENT

ABP-CVoter: BJP to See a Drop in Seats But Rise Past Majority Mark in UP Polls

Mekhala Saran
Published
Elections
2 min read
i

The ABP-CVoter survey on Friday, 3 September, released its projections for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the results of the survey:

  • The Bharatiya Janata Party+ is projected to see a significant drop of 62 seats from the 2017 results (325 seats), but will continue to remain well above the majority mark with 263 seats.

  • Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party+ is expected to see an increase of 65 seats, going from 48 in 2017 to 113 now.

  • The BSP and INC, however, are projected to lose five and two seats respectively, going for from 19 to 14 and seven to five.

  • The others are likely to gain four seats, and go from four to eight.

WHAT ELSE DOES THE SURVEY INDICATE?

  • The projected range of seats for BJP+ is 259-267; for SP+ 109-117; BSP 12-16; INC 3-7; and others 6-10.

  • According to the survey, the preferred candidate in Uttar Pradesh, as of now, is the BJP’s Yogi Adityanath with 40.4% votes; followed by SP’s Akhilesh Yadav with 27.5% votes.

  • Meanwhile, BJP+ is projected to accrue 41.8% votes – a 0.4% increase from 2017 and SP is projected to accrue 30.2% – a 6.6% increase from 2017.

HOW DO RESPONDENTS FEEL?

The survey also consists of a few questions, the tabulated answers to which indicate:

  • As many as 45.3% respondents from UP were satisfied with the state government’s performance while 33.7% were not at all. Around 19.9% were satisfied to some extent and 1.1% couldn’t say.

  • 43.6% respondents were also reportedly satisfied with the UP CM’s performance.

  • Meanwhile, 40.1% were satisfied with the work of Opposition leaders in the state.

As per ABP C-Voter, the sample size for this survey was around 44,436.

