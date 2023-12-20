Lok Sabha Clears Criminal Law Bills With 97 MPs Suspended: What’s New in the Laws?

The Lok Sabha passed three bills to replace the existing criminal laws in the country on Wednesday, 20 December.

The bills passed in the Lower House are:

1. Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, which aims to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

2. Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, which aims to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and

3. Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, which aims to replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.