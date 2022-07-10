ADVERTISEMENT
Amid Reports of Defection, Goa Congress Removes Michael Lobo as LoP
"A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP," said AICC desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao.
i
Amid reports of at least 6 Congress legislators in Goa being in touch with the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) a day ahead of the Assembly session, All India Congress Committee (AICC) desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused Michael Lobo and Digambar of hatching a conspiracy against the party.
ADVERTISEMENT
"A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections. This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat," Rao said.
He added, "We are expelling Michael Lobo from the party with immediate effect and he is no longer the Leader of the Opposition in Goa assembly."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×