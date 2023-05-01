Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date: Will the Penumbral Chandra Grahan Be Visible in India?

India will witness a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on Friday, 5 May. The Penumbral Chandra Grahan will be visible in the country if the weather was favourable, and it will start around 8:44 pm IST.

According to a report by TOI, some parts of India will see a complete lunar eclipse while others may witness only a partial eclipse. The maximum Penumbral eclipse will be at 10:52 pm IST and it will finally end at 1:01 am on 6 May.