Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date: Will the Penumbral Chandra Grahan Be Visible in India?

India will witness a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on Friday, 5 May. The Penumbral Chandra Grahan will be visible in the country if the weather was favourable, and it will start around 8:44 pm IST.
According to a report by TOI, some parts of India will see a complete lunar eclipse while others may witness only a partial eclipse. The maximum Penumbral eclipse will be at 10:52 pm IST and it will finally end at 1:01 am on 6 May.
According to NASA, There are different types of Lunar Eclipses including Total Lunar Eclipse in which the moon moves into the inner part of earth’s shadow, or the umbra; Partial Lunar Eclipse, imperfect alignment of sun, earth and moon results in the moon passing through only part of earth's umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the moon; and Penumbral eclipse in which moon travels through earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow. The moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice.
Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2023 Date and Time
Here is the date and time of the upcoming Lunar Eclipse 2023.
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Starts: 20:44:11 (5 May)
Maximum Lunar Eclipse: 22:52:59 (5 May)
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Ends: 01:01:45 (6 May)
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023: Visibility in India
If the weather will be favourable, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be clearly visible in different parts of India. Some other regions that may witness the upcoming lunar eclipse are Antarctica, Indian Ocean, Australia, Europe, Africa, Asia, Pacific, and Atlantic.
The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will take place on 5 May on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
The total duration of the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on 5 May 2023 will be 4 hours and 18 minutes.
When, Where, and How To Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023?
The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 will be watched by the in India. People can even watch it with a naked eye if the weather was good. Using binoculars and telescope can also help in witnessing a clear view of the Penumbral Chandra Grahan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)