Solar Eclipse on 25 October 2022: Cities list, Surya Grahan Time, & Sutak Time
Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: The phenomenon will take place a day after Diwali, on Tuesday, 25 October.
A partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan will occur in some parts of the world a day after Diwali, which is on Tuesday, 25 October. According to the latest details, it will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. Most parts of India will also see the partial Solar Eclipse, except a few states in the northeast region.
It is important to note that there are three phases of a partial Solar Eclipse, which include the beginning, the maximum point, and the end. One must take note of the timings of the partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan that is ready to take place on Tuesday. We will also mention the list of Indian cities that can witness the phenomenon.
According to the latest official details, the eclipse is set to begin in Iceland at 2:29 pm IST. It will end at around 6:32 pm (IST) over the Arabian Sea. One can see the partial Solar Eclipse at its maximum from Russia at 4:30 pm (IST).
Partial Solar Eclipse: Time in India
In India, the eclipse will be visible at 4:29 pm. It is scheduled to end with the sunset at 5:42 pm. The maximum eclipse time will be at 5:30 pm, as per the latest details.
The partial solar eclipse on Tuesday will stay for a duration of about 1 hour and 45 minutes. It will be visible for the longest time in Gujarat's Dwarka. People in West Bengal's Kolkata can see it for the shortest time.
Solar Eclipse: List of Cities in India That Can Witness
A few other cities in India that can witness the partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan include New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.
Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji will also see the eclipse.
Partial Solar Eclipse: Sutak Time
As per the Drik Panchang, the Sutak is set to begin at 3:16 am and end at 5:42 pm. It is usually observed about 12 hours before the Surya Grahan takes place.
According to Hindu traditions, Sutak is considered an inauspicious time. One must take note of the timings to stay informed. All the important timings are mentioned here for the readers before the partial Solar Eclipse takes place on Tuesday, 25 October.
