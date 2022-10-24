Solar Eclipse on 25 October 2022: Cities list, Surya Grahan Time, & Sutak Time

A partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan will occur in some parts of the world a day after Diwali, which is on Tuesday, 25 October. According to the latest details, it will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. Most parts of India will also see the partial Solar Eclipse, except a few states in the northeast region.

It is important to note that there are three phases of a partial Solar Eclipse, which include the beginning, the maximum point, and the end. One must take note of the timings of the partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan that is ready to take place on Tuesday. We will also mention the list of Indian cities that can witness the phenomenon.