'Inspired by Ram Rajya': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Republic Day Event

The goal is to govern Delhi in line with the Ramayana's definition of Ram Rajya, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium on Thursday, 25 January.

CM Kejriwal also spoke about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. "The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January was a matter of immense pride and happiness for everyone across the world," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.