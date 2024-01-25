'Inspired by Ram Rajya': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Republic Day Event

The goal is to govern Delhi in line with the Ramayana's definition of Ram Rajya, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium on Thursday, 25 January.
CM Kejriwal also spoke about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. "The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January was a matter of immense pride and happiness for everyone across the world," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.
"We will try our best to sponsor the travel of devotees from Delhi to Ayodhya Ji. On the one hand, while we have to devote ourselves to Lord Ram, on the other hand, with utmost honesty, we have to dedicate ourselves to the welfare of our nation. If we tread the path of Lord Ram, no one can stop India from becoming the world's number one country," Delhi CM Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Inspired by 'Ram Rajya', our government provides good education and health for all. Lord Ram never discriminated on the lines of caste and religion, but society has been divided on the same lines," he added.
Kejriwal further said that the Delhi government has adopted the 10 principles essential for 'Ram Rajya', including providing good education, health, pensions for senior citizens, round-the-clock power supply, clean water supply, equality, reducing inflation, employment, and ensuring safety, among others.
“In the last 75 years, the rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer. Bringing down inflation is part of the concept of 'Ram Rajya' followed by us. Delhi has a minimum price rise, as per central government reports. If people are suffering from price rises, we cannot say it's Ram Rajya."Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
He also emphasised upon the Delhi government's focus on women's safety, stating that the AAP was actively working on this issue.
